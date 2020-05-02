|
Kenneth C. Sawusch, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Lindenhurst, IL. He was born May 15, 1926 in Rondout, IL and had been a Libertyville resident all his life. Ken was a 1944 graduate of Libertyville High School and a very accomplished machinist and inventor. He was a US Navy veteran and a pilot during WWII. He later constructed both a home-built airplane and helicopter in his garage. He established Ken Sawusch Machine Company, where the door was always open and ultimately retired from Northwestern University. Surviving are 2 daughters, Lisa (Ed) Devall and Karla (Gary) Rachfal; 5 grandchildren, Annalise, Joey, Alec, Nick, and Madison; his sister, Florence (Marsh) Froland, brother, Robert Sawusch; special in-laws, Eric and Ruth Nielsen; and many nieces and nephews that he cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Kathryn Sawusch; his wife, Bea Sawusch in 2010; his brother, Edward; and son, Peter. With respect to Ken's wishes, there will be no memorial service and a graveside ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery for the immediate family at a later date. Arrangements are provided by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeside Cemetery, PO Box 500, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2020