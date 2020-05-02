Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lakeside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH SAWUSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH C. SAWUSCH


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Sawusch, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Lindenhurst, IL. He was born May 15, 1926 in Rondout, IL and had been a Libertyville resident all his life. Ken was a 1944 graduate of Libertyville High School and a very accomplished machinist and inventor. He was a US Navy veteran and a pilot during WWII. He later constructed both a home-built airplane and helicopter in his garage. He established Ken Sawusch Machine Company, where the door was always open and ultimately retired from Northwestern University. Surviving are 2 daughters, Lisa (Ed) Devall and Karla (Gary) Rachfal; 5 grandchildren, Annalise, Joey, Alec, Nick, and Madison; his sister, Florence (Marsh) Froland, brother, Robert Sawusch; special in-laws, Eric and Ruth Nielsen; and many nieces and nephews that he cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Kathryn Sawusch; his wife, Bea Sawusch in 2010; his brother, Edward; and son, Peter. With respect to Ken's wishes, there will be no memorial service and a graveside ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery for the immediate family at a later date. Arrangements are provided by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeside Cemetery, PO Box 500, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -