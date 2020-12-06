SCHAUMBURG - Kenneth Charles Alderson, 90. Loving father of Susan Alderson and Sherry (Luigi) Patruno. Cherished grandfather of Sofia. Devoted son of the late Charles and Clara Alderson. Ken was a proud veteran of the Air Force serving 1951-1952 during the Korean War. Kenneth retired from Kraft Foods after many years. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Chicago Cubs. Services and interment will all be private. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.