KENNETH CHARLES ALDERSON
SCHAUMBURG - Kenneth Charles Alderson, 90. Loving father of Susan Alderson and Sherry (Luigi) Patruno. Cherished grandfather of Sofia. Devoted son of the late Charles and Clara Alderson. Ken was a proud veteran of the Air Force serving 1951-1952 during the Korean War. Kenneth retired from Kraft Foods after many years. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Chicago Cubs. Services and interment will all be private. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
