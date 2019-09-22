|
SCHAUMBURG - Kenneth Dale Cowan, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Beverly L., nee Myers. Loving father of Mark (Deborah), Alison, Scott the late Todd and Catherine Cowan. Cherished grandfather of Kate (Ben), Laura (Daniel and Justin (Amanda). Caring great grandfather of 5. Loving brother of Frances Hickman and the late Robert and Richard Cowan. Kenneth was an Army officer retiring as a Colonel after 30 years of service and earning the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit. He worked for the State of Illinois for 20 years, was a Mason, School District 211 Board member and President and was active in local politics. His interests included genealogy, photography, Asian culture and stamp collecting for many years. Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, with a military service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019