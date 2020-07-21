1/
KENNETH DWAIN HOFFMAN
1928 - 2020
Kenneth Dwain Hoffman, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born May 25, 1928 in Chicago and was a graduate of Senn High School and Wright Junior College. He was a US Navy veteran and a member of the Libertyville American Legion Post #329. Ken was a former resident of Chicago, Glenview, Minnetonka, MN and Denver, CO. He was the president of Coast to Coast Hardware and retired after 45 years in 1993. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Hoffman; 4 children, David Hoffman, Donna (Dave) Sindelar, Diane (Tim) O'Leary and Dwain Hoffman. Three grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob and sisters, Delores and Janet. Private services for his family are being held from the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, with interment being held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. Info 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Published in Daily Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
