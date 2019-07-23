Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
41 N. Park
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH FULKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH E. "KEN" FULKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH E. "KEN" FULKS Obituary
Ken Fulks, 68, died peacefully in Downers Grove, IL on July 19, 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer. Born in Hinsdale, IL, Ken earned a B.S. in Chemistry at NIU and a Master's at Roosevelt University. He worked in water treatment for Nalco Chemical for over 25 years, including a 4-year stint in The Netherlands, where he rose to Manager, European Research & Development. After early retirement from Nalco (now Ecolab), he worked at Tellabs managing development of telecommunications equipment and at Motorola managing cell phone development. Later he did technical writing for Nalco and Crossbow. When paid employment interfered too heavily with his volunteer work and hobbies, Ken retired completely, devoting even more time to People's Resource Center in Wheaton, Faith Lutheran Church in Glen Ellyn, and the refugee communities from Burundi and Sudan, amongst whom he formed many lasting friendships. He was an accomplished photographer, avid cyclist, world traveler, woodworker, and handyman extraordinaire. He loved his family, friends, music, theater, science fiction, and all the children who called him Grandpa. He is survived by Debbie, his wife of 45 years, sons Andrew (Barbara) and Michael, and sister Martha Pike of CA. Extended family lives in IL, WI, MN, and Sweden. He was preceded in death by his father Ira V. Fulks, mother Alice (nee Rundquist), and daughter-in-law Danielle (nee Mooney). After cremation, a Memorial Visitation will be held at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, 41 N. Park, Glen Ellyn. Memorials are welcomed for Faith Lutheran Church (Computer Network Fund-Ken Fulks Memorial), 41 N. Park, Glen Ellyn IL 60137; College of DuPage Foundation (New Philharmonic Orchestra), 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn IL 60137; or People's Resource Center (Computer & Literacy Programs), 201 S. Naperville Rd., Wheaton IL 60187. It is possible to do an online memorial gift to the New Philharmonic by going to Foundation.cod.edu . A dropdown menu called Designation lists New Philharmonic and on the second screen you can indicate it is in Ken's memory.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now