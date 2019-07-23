Ken Fulks, 68, died peacefully in Downers Grove, IL on July 19, 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer. Born in Hinsdale, IL, Ken earned a B.S. in Chemistry at NIU and a Master's at Roosevelt University. He worked in water treatment for Nalco Chemical for over 25 years, including a 4-year stint in The Netherlands, where he rose to Manager, European Research & Development. After early retirement from Nalco (now Ecolab), he worked at Tellabs managing development of telecommunications equipment and at Motorola managing cell phone development. Later he did technical writing for Nalco and Crossbow. When paid employment interfered too heavily with his volunteer work and hobbies, Ken retired completely, devoting even more time to People's Resource Center in Wheaton, Faith Lutheran Church in Glen Ellyn, and the refugee communities from Burundi and Sudan, amongst whom he formed many lasting friendships. He was an accomplished photographer, avid cyclist, world traveler, woodworker, and handyman extraordinaire. He loved his family, friends, music, theater, science fiction, and all the children who called him Grandpa. He is survived by Debbie, his wife of 45 years, sons Andrew (Barbara) and Michael, and sister Martha Pike of CA. Extended family lives in IL, WI, MN, and Sweden. He was preceded in death by his father Ira V. Fulks, mother Alice (nee Rundquist), and daughter-in-law Danielle (nee Mooney). After cremation, a Memorial Visitation will be held at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, 41 N. Park, Glen Ellyn. Memorials are welcomed for Faith Lutheran Church (Computer Network Fund-Ken Fulks Memorial), 41 N. Park, Glen Ellyn IL 60137; College of DuPage Foundation (New Philharmonic Orchestra), 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn IL 60137; or People's Resource Center (Computer & Literacy Programs), 201 S. Naperville Rd., Wheaton IL 60187. It is possible to do an online memorial gift to the New Philharmonic by going to Foundation.cod.edu . A dropdown menu called Designation lists New Philharmonic and on the second screen you can indicate it is in Ken's memory. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 23, 2019