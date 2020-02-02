Daily Herald Obituaries
KENNETH E. KRZYWICKI

KENNETH E. KRZYWICKI Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Kenneth E. Krzywicki, 77, passed away January 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, AZ. A loving and protective husband and father, Ken is survived by his wife, Joanna; son, Ken (Carol), daughter, Karolyn (Lance), sister, Sandy Carey. He was a super grandfather to Michael, Genevieve, and Oleg; uncle to Jeff, Scott, and Todd and cousin to many. Ken was a retired Elk Grove Police Sergeant, a graduate of The School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Traffic Institute and an active member of SARC ham radio organization, Schaumburg. He enjoyed spending time with family, his Harley, bowling, bocci ball, crossword puzzles and watching the Bears and Blackhawks. He fought a valiant fight for 30 years and kept a positive attitude throughout. A Memorial Service will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation appreciated, myeloma.org/research/foundation. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
