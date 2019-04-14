|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Kenneth Holloway Pugh, Sr., age 85, formerly of Caroline County, VA. Beloved husband of Nancy, nee Gravatt. Devoted father of Karen (Wayne) Hutchens, Kenneth (Barbara) Pugh, Jr., Suzanne (Phillip) Touren and Gerald (Laura) Pugh. Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 16. Kenneth has dedicated his life to his family and his church. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 3-6 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 11 AM at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 903 East Nerge Road, Roselle. Please omit flowers, donations would be appreciated to Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019