ELGIN - Kenneth Hugh Hendricks, 84, of Elgin, IL passed away at home unexpectedly on February 20, 2019. Ken was born March 29, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He was the third of four children born to Louis Hendricks and Marie (Wheeler) Hendricks. On October 14, 1955, he married Virginia Mirek, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage, the source of his greatest happiness. He is survived by three siblings, James (Julia) Hendricks, Patrick (Irene) Hendricks, and Colleen (the late Theodore) Gorski; his five children, Jacqueline (John) Petrakis, Kimberly (Jay) Urbain, Kenneth (Lori) Hendricks, Mary (Dan) Hendricks-Harris, and Jennifer (Michael) Winger; and 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, and a variety of other family members and dear friends he considered family. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Throughout the course of his life, he was active in serving others and parish activities. He was noted for leading daily grace before meals, concluding with "Thank God for Family", a tradition his children continue. Ken loved his family, sharing a good meal and a good drink with family and friends, reading an hour or more each day, and the Cubs and Bears. A private funeral was held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where Ken and Virginia were active parishioners. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary