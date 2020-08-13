Kenneth I. Kashmier was the beloved husband of Sandy for 50 years; loving father of David (Susan) and Jeffrey (Gwen); and caring grandfather of Payton, Alex, Ethan and Audrey. Beloved brother of Emily Converso (Chickie) and Linda Sadler (Bob). Ken was preceded in death by his parents Anne (nee Pagano), Irwin Kashmier and brother Irwin (Janice). Born August 7, 1945, Ken passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at home in Wauconda, IL. He was 75 years old. Ken was born in Chicago, IL and attended Kelvyn Park High School where he met his wife Sandy. After marrying Sandy in 1968, they made their home in Arlington Heights, IL. He was a Vietnam War Army Veteran serving from 1965 through 1967 with the 25th Infantry division earning the Bronze Star for his outstanding meritorious service. Ken was a General Manager at Jewel Food Stores for over 35 years finishing his successful career in Wauconda, IL. Ken and Sandy retired to Wauconda, IL where they enjoyed their home on Bangs Lake making numerous lifelong friends along the way. Ken loved to travel, enjoyed fishing, was an active movie goer and loved Chicago sports. He was overwhelmed with joy when the Cubs won it all in 2016. Ken was an active member at Messiah Lutheran Church. His wife, children and grandchildren were his life and he enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he could. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14th, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Please wear face masks and use social distancing. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15th, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda. Interment will follow in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Messiah Lutheran Church, www.messiah-wauconda.org
. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
.