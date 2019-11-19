|
PALATINE - Kenneth J. Doruff, age 86. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Weichmann) for 64 wonderful years. Devoted father to Mark (Jeanne), Michael (Allison), Sandy, and Lisa (Bruce) McNair. Loving Grandpa to Matthew (Gina), Jeffrey (Suzanne), Collin, Kyle, Ian, Laura, and Brian. Cherished great-grandpa to Olivia, Jack, Clayr, and Weston. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Doruff, and his brother the late Richard (the late Joan) Doruff. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and will be missed by all. U.S. Army veteran, Bradley University alum. Retired medical sales professional. He helped found Mended Hearts in support of those with heart disease. He became a staunch faith-based philanthropic advocate for care and housing of the mentally ill with leadership or involvement in organizations including Alexian Brothers Center for Mental Health, NAMI, the Housing Task Force, Faith in Action, and Catholic Charities, all with profound community impact. Loyal St. Thomas of Villanova parishioner and Golden Villanovan. Diehard Cubs fan since 1945. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL from 3:00-8:00PM. On Thursday November 21, there will be a mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL at 10:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alexian Brothers Center for Mental Health, 3436 N. Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or https://alexianfoundation15508.thankyou4caring.org/make-a-gift would be appreciated by the family. For more information, please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019