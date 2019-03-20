|
|
Kenneth J. Ewing, 59, of South Elgin, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1959 in Geneva, IL the son of Paul H. & Kathleen J. Jahnke Ewing. Ken was a US Marine Corp Veteran having served in the late 70's. He as employed by Saturn Freight Systems as a professional truck driver for many years. Ken is survived by his parents, loving wife Pamela Kennedy Ewing, his children: Victor (Anna) Hernandez, Lauren (John) Scot and Alexander (Samantha) Ewing, Rebecca (Matt) Stevens; grandchildren: Xavier, Mireya, Vanessa, Allie, Aubrey, and Noelle; his siblings: Ronald Ewing, Daniel Ewing, and Karen Schaden, a step sister Kimberly (Tony) Campbell and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4:00 PM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fischer House, 5000 5th St., Bldg 100, Hines, IL 60141. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019