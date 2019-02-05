MCHENRY - Kenneth J. Girard, age 72, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Alden Terrace of McHenry, with his family by his side. He was born March 6, 1946 in Chicago to Roy and Virginia (Bindig) Girard. On June 22, 1968, he married Barbara "Bobbie" Kolle at St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows. Kenneth leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Bobbie; three children, James (Laura) Girard, Tracy (Shawn) Wickersheim, Amy Putman; and seven grandchildren, Jacob, Alexander, Annalise, Everett, Margaret, Brayden and Paige. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Girard. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume at the funeral home Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until leaving for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. His family suggests memorials to either the Parkinson Foundation at https://parkinson.org or to St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry. For information please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Kenneth's family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary