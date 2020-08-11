PLATO TOWNSHIP - Kenneth J. Meyer, 87, of Plato Township, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his home. He was born November 16, 1932 in Elgin the son of Jacob and Anna Schiesher Meyer. He had been a lifelong resident of Plato Center and spent his entire life farming. He was a was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Plato Center High School in 1950. He served on the Central District 301 School Board for 12 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Nancy Voltz Meyer whom he married on January, 4, 1958, 6 children, Kathy (Bob) Caron of South Elgin, Terri (Joe) Linder of Hampshire, Dan (Julie) Meyer of Plato Center, Steve (Chris) Meyer of Packwaukee, WI, Peggy (Darren) Pitts of Elgin and Jeanette (Bob) Letmanski of McHenry, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Engel of Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, David and a sister, Jean Ann Bentson. Private Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 13 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Due to Covid-19, there will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Laurence Catholic Church. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.