ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Kenneth J. Tednes, 55, of Elk Grove Village for 50 years, passed away August 27, 2020. Kenneth was co-founder and President of Global Logistics Inc. of Itasca. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer L. (nee Meuret) for 32 years; loving father of Melissa N. (Mike) Woolsoncroft, Amanda L. Tednes and Mitchell G. Tednes; dear son of Carl (Karen), Carol (the late Arthur) Dodson; cherished brother of Mike (Julie); devoted uncle and a friend to many. Visitation Monday, August 31, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
.