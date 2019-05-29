Daily Herald Obituaries
PALATINE - Kenneth John Kudla, 75. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Kwasigroch. Loving father of Todd (Kim), Christopher (Jennifer), Paul (Katherine), Christopher (Melissa), Becky (Aaron) and Mary Beth. Adored grandfather of Naila, Andrew, Alex, Lauren, Jacob, Catey, Caroline, Francis and Vincent. Brother-in-law of Charlotte and Mary Carol. Dear uncle of Jeff (Cindy). Friend to many. Kenneth was a past Grand Knight of the Holy Rosary Council, and a retired teacher and coach at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, IL. Friends and family to meet on Saturday, June 1st, St. Theresa Church, 455 N Benton St, Palatine, for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment Private at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, May 31st 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth's name may be made to Misericordia. Information, call 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
