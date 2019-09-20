|
Kenneth L. Field Sr., 86, of Elgin passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in his home. He was born January 10, 1933 in Elgin the son of Valentine and Emma Volkening Field. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life and was a graduate of Elgin High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict serving as a Petty Office 2nd Class and was a AM2 Structural Aviation Mechanic. He was employed by Illinois Bell for 38 years before retiring. He was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Elgin and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his daughter, Bonnie (Rick) Poulton, his son, Kenneth (Jody) Field Jr., 3 grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian) Tanquary, Nate and Claudia Field, and a great grandson, Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lola June Field on August 27, 1990 and 2 brothers, Bob and Dave Field. Private graveside services were held at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Laird Funeral Home is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 of lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
