Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH FIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH L. FIELD Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH L. FIELD Sr. Obituary
Kenneth L. Field Sr., 86, of Elgin passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in his home. He was born January 10, 1933 in Elgin the son of Valentine and Emma Volkening Field. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life and was a graduate of Elgin High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict serving as a Petty Office 2nd Class and was a AM2 Structural Aviation Mechanic. He was employed by Illinois Bell for 38 years before retiring. He was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Elgin and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his daughter, Bonnie (Rick) Poulton, his son, Kenneth (Jody) Field Jr., 3 grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian) Tanquary, Nate and Claudia Field, and a great grandson, Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lola June Field on August 27, 1990 and 2 brothers, Bob and Dave Field. Private graveside services were held at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Laird Funeral Home is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 of lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now