1/
KENNETH L. HARTMAN
1944 - 2020
Kenneth L. Hartman, 76, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. Ken was born on July 16,1944 to Glenn and Fedis (Brockner) Hartman. Born and raised in Elgin, IL, he graduated from Elgin High School in 1963, and attended ECC. Ken served in the US Army 1965-1967, did a tour of duty in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967. Ken worked and retired from Commonwealth Edison. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tina Marie; his brothers, Richard and Bruce, he is survived by his sister, Deanne (Francis) Ortmann of Mondovi, WI; and a son, Kenneth Craig of FL. Friends, Robert and Lynne Wilkinson and others in FL. No formal services will be held.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
