Kenneth L. Szemplinski - Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Wallace). Proud son of the late Leo and Angeline (nee Hersick). Loving father of Jeff (Barb), Paul (Debra) and Andrew. Proud grandfather of Mathi, Michael, Kyla, Ryan, Audrey and Evelyn. Dear brother of the late Ron Stevens. Visitation to be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Funeral Services and Interment Private. For funeral information, please call JGeils Funeral Services, 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com
.