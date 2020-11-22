1/
KENNETH L. SZEMPLINSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Szemplinski - Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Wallace). Proud son of the late Leo and Angeline (nee Hersick). Loving father of Jeff (Barb), Paul (Debra) and Andrew. Proud grandfather of Mathi, Michael, Kyla, Ryan, Audrey and Evelyn. Dear brother of the late Ron Stevens. Visitation to be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Funeral Services and Interment Private. For funeral information, please call JGeils Funeral Services, 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved