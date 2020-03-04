|
SCHAUMBURG - Kenneth L. Travis 83, U.S. Army Veteran. 35-year Nicor Employee. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Haas). Loving father of Kimberly (Tom) Connery and Kenneth L. Jr. (Denise). Cherished grandfather of Thomas V. III (Laura) Connery, Colleen (William Wess) Connery, Kelsi Travis, Sara Travis and Kenneth J. Travis. Great-grandfather of Logan and Dylan Connery. Fond brother of the late Lillian (Bud) Klante, John J. Jr. (Sue), Martin (Irene) Travis. Son of the late John and Mary Travis. Brother-in-law of Connie (the late Bob) Vanni, Charles F. Haas and Henry (Kim) Ebeling. Uncle, great-uncle and cousin of many. Ken played with the New York Yankee organization as a pitcher from 1954 to 1957. Ken will be remembered for his love of sports, family, friends and his dogs. Visitation Thursday March 5, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL and where service will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. For information, 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020