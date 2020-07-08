Kenneth M. "Ken" Duffy of Carol Stream, formerly of Bloomingdale. Loving husband of Diane nee: Kish; Loving father of Tammy Duffy Barry, Kevin (Gina) Duffy and Michelle (Rick) Greenberg; Loving son of the late Martin and Eleanor nee: Donat Duffy; Dear brother of the late Dennis (Sandra) Duffy; Loving Papa Ken of Rachel (Steve), Jacob, Zane, Holly, Kenneth, Ashley, Hannah and Luke, Great-Papa Ken of Drake and Dax; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any gifts to be directed to either: https://www.stjude.org/
or https://www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate/
. Visitation Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020, Visitation Time: 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service at 3:30 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle. During visiting hours, it is still recommended to follow the State of Illinois guidelines limiting gathering and guests should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment: Private For information, 630-889-1700.