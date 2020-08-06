PALATINE - Kenneth M. Zak, 89. Born October 30, 1930 in Chicago to Michael and Anna Zak, passed away August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Weglarz. Loving brother of Donna (the late Thomas) Guerin and the late Arlene (the late Stanley) Pedersen. Dear brother-in-law of Michael (Barbara) Weglarz, Judith (the late Louis) Gale, Paul (Marilyn) Weglarz and Mark Weglarz. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kenneth's name to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Services for Kenneth will be held privately. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
