Kenneth Maloney of Antioch passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Kenny was born on November 21, 1935 in Chicago to the late Joseph and Anne (Banas) Maloney. He was a Journeyman Foreman Pressman and worked for several newspapers, retiring from The News Sun. He enjoyed campfires, playing the harmonica and singing (There's a Skeeter on My Peter) with family and friends. He liked to drive and travel. Kenny is survived by his daughters Gale Wilkison, Maureen Maloney and Elizabeth Miller. He will be missed by his grandchildren Jesse, Joe, Sierra, Lisa and Joshua and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Danny and his ex-wife Joyce. Kenny donated his body to science.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
