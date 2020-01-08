Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Road
Rolling Meadows, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH MATHIAS BATES


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH MATHIAS BATES Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Kenneth Mathias Bates born November 13th, 1937 was destined to touch more lives then he ever imagined. In school and college he played football and was offered to play for the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Cardinals. While he did play semi-pro for a few years, Ken decided to go the stable route with his career and went into teaching. He taught at MacArthur Middle School for 38 years as a History and English teacher. While working as a teacher Ken refereed basketball, coached wrestling, archery, and soccer, and was actively involved in the theater program. Ken also both started and was president of the teachers union at MacArthur. Ken helped raise five kids, 2 boys and 3 girls. Ken was always willing to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, or sit down and have a meaningful conversation. Throughout his life, he was an inspiration to his family, his students, and others and touched the lives of thousands. He inspired countless students to go into a career in education as well as his youngest son and grandson, passing on his love and passion for teaching for countless generations. His jokes, positivity, wisdom, and light will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Harold, and brother, Harold. Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Perry Bates, his five children, Christopher Bates, Cheri (David) Brich, Julie Owen, Kathryn (Andrew) Dussel, and Kenny Bates, his six grandchildren, Mathew (Emily) Owen, Heidi (Nathaniel) Eklund, Collin Brich, Alyssa Brich, Olivia Dussel, and Camryn Dussel, and his two great-grandchildren, Fiona Owen and Emmett Eklund. Viewing will take place on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows, from 3:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be performed at St. Matthew's Church, Schaumburg on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm with burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's College, P.O. Box 300,Rensselaer, IN 47978. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -