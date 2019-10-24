Home

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
JJ Twiggs
1200 North Old Rand Rd.
Wauconda, IL
Kenneth N. Ebben passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his sons Gary and Dwayne and survived by his son Ronald. He was a grandfather to Zachary and Brian. Kenneth was born on April 22, 1936 in Appleton, WI to Esther and Arnold Ebben. He moved to Illinois in 1963 where he began and ran his company, Ken Ebben Masonry. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 9th, 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm at JJ Twiggs, 1200 North Old Rand Rd., Wauconda, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
