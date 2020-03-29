Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH NATALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH NATALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH NATALE Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Kenneth Natale, 77, passed away quietly Saturday, March 21st, 2020. Ken was a sports enthusiast. He loved to watch his favorite teams.(Bears, Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks) Ken looked forward to golfing, fishing, card games with the guys and celebrations with family and friends. Traveling with his longtime love, Adrienne was something he cherished. Ken is survived by his children, Kimberley (David) Mason and Kenneth Natale Jr. He adored his three grandchildren, Bethany, Courtney and Bradley Mason. Adrienne Mikkelsen was his longtime companion and always at his side. He is also survived by his brother, Michael or Mickey (Gloria) Natale and sister, Patricia (the late James) Danelski, and numerous nieces. Services for Ken Natale will be arranged at a later time.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -