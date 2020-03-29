|
|
BLOOMINGDALE - Kenneth Natale, 77, passed away quietly Saturday, March 21st, 2020. Ken was a sports enthusiast. He loved to watch his favorite teams.(Bears, Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks) Ken looked forward to golfing, fishing, card games with the guys and celebrations with family and friends. Traveling with his longtime love, Adrienne was something he cherished. Ken is survived by his children, Kimberley (David) Mason and Kenneth Natale Jr. He adored his three grandchildren, Bethany, Courtney and Bradley Mason. Adrienne Mikkelsen was his longtime companion and always at his side. He is also survived by his brother, Michael or Mickey (Gloria) Natale and sister, Patricia (the late James) Danelski, and numerous nieces. Services for Ken Natale will be arranged at a later time.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020