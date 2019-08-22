|
BARRINGTON - Kenneth Norman Pedersen, 76, passed away on August 20, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born in Abilene, TX on June 7, 1943 to Christin and Eva (Chaiser) Pedersen. Ken was a US Army Veteran and served from 1967 to 1971. He was a lifelong Packers fan and loved hunting in the Northwoods, specifically at his Fence River Camp. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and attending their sporting events. His family meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane (Pasaka); children, Brian (Renny Smith) Pedersen, Beth (Marcio) Mardones, and Christine (Jim) Vlaming; grandchildren, Luke, Ella, Jake, Henry and Molly; and sister, Jane (Steve Somora) Pedersen. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Bessie Pasaka; and sister-in-law, Margaret Pasaka. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, from 3 pm until 7 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, at 11 am with a visitation starting at 10 am at Atonement Lutheran Church, 909 E. Main St., Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, www.luriechildrens.org or to Atonement Lutheran Church (see address above). To leave online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com. Call, 847-550-4221 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019