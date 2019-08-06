|
|
Visitation for Kenneth O. McCoy will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Prayers will be said at 9:30 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Service followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will follow at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, Hawthorn Woods. Kenneth passed away with his children, grandchildren and sister by his side August 4, 2019 at 12:31 am at Wauconda Care in Wauconda, IL. He was born November 6, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Ovid and Patricia McCoy. He was a devoted husband to the late Joan E. McCoy; father to Debbie (T.J.) Tyree, Ken (Nancy) McCoy Jr., Cheryl McCoy and Patrick (Nancy) McCoy; Grandfather to Katrina (Thomas), Shannon (Jason Sr.), Angela (Terry), Anthony (Stephanie) Brittney, Joshua, Kimberly (Lee), Gina, Anne, Nicholas and Lea; great-grandfather to Samantha, Thomas, Jason Jr., Brandi, Taylor, Reece, Madyson, Dylan, Sydney, Sophia and Anthony's daughter due in November; brother to Susan (Robert) Cerretti; uncle to Robert Cerretti, Daniel Cerretti, Karyn McCoy and Jeffery McCoy. He is preceded in death by his brothers Charles and James (Pauline). In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the via https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html or the via https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019