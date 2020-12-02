1/1
KENNETH PARRISH
Kenneth Parrish, 86, passed away on November 24, 2020, following a brief illness. Kenneth served proudly in the Marines for 21 years, worked with many Veteran groups after his retirement and was a lifelong member of the Marine Corps league. He was excited to be apart of Lake County Honor Flight #8, and visiting the many military memorials and Arlington Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Jeff (Sue) Parrish, Mark (Cathy) Parrish; his daughter, Tami (Michael) Fisher; his daughter-in-law, Leda Parrish; and his stepdaughters, Mary Cunningham Stavrou and Kelley (Frank) Cunningham Lanuto. He loved being Grandpa (Papa) to his 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie; his son, Kevin; and his great-grandson, Marty Pletz. A memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by burial at Fort Sheridan. As he always said, "Once a Marine, always a Marine." The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 1, 2020
He was a true gentleman and the best Uncle ever. I will love and muss you every day.
Julie Holt
Family
