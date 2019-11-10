|
|
WINFIELD - Kenneth Peterson, age 92, a longtime resident of Winfield, IL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born April 18, 1927, in Chicago to Erik and Edith Peterson. Ken moved to Winfield while he was in grade school, where he attended a one room schoolhouse. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII. He worked as a lineman with Commonwealth Edison for 35 years. In 1967, he married Janet. He used his gifts and knowledge of the construction industry to help with many mission projects. He did all the electrical at the Wycliff Bible Translators in West Chicago and traveled with SOWER (Servants On Wheels Ever Ready) for three years, volunteering on many work projects. He loved fishing and RVing, and central to his life was his love of the Lord. He has been a longtime member of the Wheaton Evangelical Free Church (now Compass Church, Wheaton). He is survived by his wife, Janet, three sons, Frank, David and Matthew, eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Duane. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Compass Church, Wheaton, 520 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Wheaton Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Wycliff Bible Translators. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019