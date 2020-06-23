Kenneth R. Alley, age 77, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born April 23, 1943 in Halls, TN, son of the late Malcolm Alley and Odessal (White) Alley. Ken worked for many years in Law Enforcement and retired as the Schaumburg, IL Police Chief. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Alley, Fairfield Glade; daughter, Christine Alley, Fairfield Glade; grandchildren, Kristin Ainley and Stephen Ainley (Natalie); stepgrandson, Mark Ainley (Alexis); and brother, Wayne Alley (Patricia), Crossville. In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Alley. No services are scheduled per Ken's request. Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.







