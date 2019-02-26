|
WHEELING - Kenneth R. Brady, age 77. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Mleko) Brady for 54 years. Loving dad of Kathy Brady, Cyndi Brady and Cheryl (Carlos) Brady-Restrepo. Fond brother of the late Bernie (Terry) Brady. Cherished brother-in-law of the late Barbara and William Weder. Second father of Rick (Cindy) Weder. Cousin Ken and uncle of many. Great-uncle of Telis and Niko. Ken served the last 14 years as Trustee and 18 years prior to that on the Planning Commission for the Village of Wheeling. He also served as Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus Regina Council #4837 and a member of the Carpenter's Union Local #181, Wheeling Helping Hands, Garden Club and the Wheeling Historical Society. Memorial Visitation Friday 3-8 pm at The Community Hall of St. Joseph the Worker, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Life Celebration Mass Saturday 11 am at St. Joseph the Worker Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Wheeling Helping Hands at www.wheelinghelpinghands.org/donate would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or call Kolssak Funeral Home at 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019