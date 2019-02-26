Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH BRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH R. BRADY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KENNETH R. BRADY Obituary
WHEELING - Kenneth R. Brady, age 77. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Mleko) Brady for 54 years. Loving dad of Kathy Brady, Cyndi Brady and Cheryl (Carlos) Brady-Restrepo. Fond brother of the late Bernie (Terry) Brady. Cherished brother-in-law of the late Barbara and William Weder. Second father of Rick (Cindy) Weder. Cousin Ken and uncle of many. Great-uncle of Telis and Niko. Ken served the last 14 years as Trustee and 18 years prior to that on the Planning Commission for the Village of Wheeling. He also served as Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus Regina Council #4837 and a member of the Carpenter's Union Local #181, Wheeling Helping Hands, Garden Club and the Wheeling Historical Society. Memorial Visitation Friday 3-8 pm at The Community Hall of St. Joseph the Worker, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Life Celebration Mass Saturday 11 am at St. Joseph the Worker Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Wheeling Helping Hands at www.wheelinghelpinghands.org/donate would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or call Kolssak Funeral Home at 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now