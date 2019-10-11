Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
KENNETH R. "KEN" DAVIDSEN

KENNETH R. "KEN" DAVIDSEN Obituary
WAYNE - Kenneth R. "Ken" Davidsen, age 68, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was born May 14, 1951 in Elmhurst, the son of Robert and Roberta (Larson) Davidsen. Ken was proud to grow up in Elmhurst IL, and he recently celebrated his 50th reunion from York High School. He met the love of his life while she was at Elmhurst College. They were married and he was a faithful husband. He worked for a majority of his life as a CPA/treasurer at Flexan Cooperation. Ken's faith grew while retired. He was an active participant of Marco Church PCA. He loved his family and would do anything to support them. Though we mourn his passing, we rejoice knowing that he is with Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Cynthia; children Kristyn (Matthew) Kennell of Peoria and Robert (Rachel) Davidsen of Cedar Lake, IN; grandchildren Joanna and Katelyn Kennell and Logan and Lindsey Davidsen; siblings Barb (Ed) Klosowski of St. Charles and Dan (Pam) Davidsen of Naperville; and nieces Nicole Klosowski and Hannah Davidsen. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Interment will be held at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Elgin, 2700 W. Highland Avenue, Elgin, Illinois 60124 would be appreciated. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
