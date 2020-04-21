Daily Herald Obituaries
KENNETH R. DOWELL

KENNETH R. DOWELL Obituary
WAUCONDA - Kenneth R. Dowell, age 77, was a lifelong resident of Wauconda, IL. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late Donna; loving father of David, Renee (Barry) Dowell and Wendy Thompson; cherished grandfather of Shannon (Rick) Johnson, Daron (Michaella) Dowell, Abbie Reed and Zach and Zoe Thompson; proud great-grandfather of Logan, Nathan, Tara, Mason and Raiden; dear brother of Joy and the late Ralph. Kenneth was born October 21, 1942 in Wauconda, IL and passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. Kenneth was retired from International Harvester after 20 years of faithful service, he worked at the Wauconda Post Office for 3 years, was Owner of Dowell Maintenance from 1961-1985 and was a member of the Wauconda Fire Department for 15 years. Due to the current world situation, funeral services are private. Interment will be in Wauconda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the: Federated Church of Wauconda, 200 S. Barrington Road, Wauconda, IL 60084, 847-526-8471, Wauconda Area Fire Department, 109 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, IL, 847-526-2821, or Wauconda Police Department, 311 S. Main St., Wauconda, IL, 847-526-2421. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
