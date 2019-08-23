|
ALGONQUIN - Kenneth R. Panzke, 80, died peacefully on August 20, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, Illinois. Ken was born February 25, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Elmer and Helen Panzke. He proudly served in the United States Army. On January 30, 1971 he married Frances Sansone. He worked as a telephone engineer until his retirement. He loved all things trains, riding trains, along with model trains. In his earlier years he coached soccer, and took great pride in spending time with his son playing softball. He enjoyed fishing, biking and outdoor activities, and he was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawk fan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Frances, sons, Kevin, Justin and daughter, Denene (Kenneth) Schoo and by his grandchildren, Logan, Bryce, and Megan. He is also survived by many, cousins, nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Dawn Steenstrup. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019