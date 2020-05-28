|
ST. CHARLES - Kenneth Roger Pyle, 78, passed away suddenly at his home, (non- Covid-19 related) on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Dr. Pyle, known as Roger, was born on November 5th, 1941 in Shanghai, China and was the oldest child of Kenneth Nelson Pyle of San Diego, California and his wife Laura Almira (Steanson) Pyle of Moray, Kansas. Roger earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from MIT in 1963 and his PhD in Physics from The University of Chicago in 1971. He worked at the Laboratory for Astrophysics and Space Research (LASR) at The University of Chicago, in many capacities, and was Co-Principal Investigator on various cosmic ray research projects. (1963-1998) In 1998 he joined the Bartol Research Institute at the University of Delaware as a Senior Scientist, a role he would hold from 1998 until 2007, when he retired from the University of Delaware. He continued to work as a consultant for the University of Delaware from 2008 until his passing. Roger was married to Beatriz (Tiza) Maranhao Pyle, of Belo Horizonte, Brazil on June 30th, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois. Together, they were blessed with three children: Katherine L. (Pyle) Underwood, Robert J. Pyle, and Stephen N. Pyle. Roger is survived by his wife, Beatriz (Tiza) Pyle, his children, Katherine (Lawrence) Underwood, Robert (Angela) Pyle, his grandchildren, Andrew and Julia Pyle, and Julian and Emilia Underwood and his dear brother, Lawrence (Ann Calabrese) Pyle. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Suds. Roger is preceded in death by his son, Stephen, and parents, Kenneth Pyle and Laura Pyle. Arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life memorial will be scheduled later in the year as conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Lazarus House in St. Charles, 214 Walnut Street, St. Charles, IL 60174, or to MIT Physics Department, in memory of K. Roger Pyle, Class of '63. Checks may be made payable to MIT and mailed to Memorial Gifts Office, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-500, Cambridge, MA 02139. Further details about memorial services will be posted on the Yurs Funeral Homes web page at: https://www.yursfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020