KENNETH S. "KEN" MAJKOWICZ
1958 - 2020
ITASCA - Visitation for Kenneth S. "Ken" Majkowicz, 62, a resident of Itasca for 28 years, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 11:00am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment will follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. Born Aug. 10, 1958, in Chicago, to the late Steve and the late Therese (nee Grott), he passed away December 1, 2020. Ken enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing, golfing, bowling and gardening. Ken was the loving husband of 37 years to Valerie (nee Irgang); adoring father of Stephanie and Nicole; beloved brother of Cindy and Lorrie (the late Rufus) Janes; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ken's name can be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org and click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
