Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
KENNETH STAHL

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Kenneth Stahl age 74 of Oregon, IL, formerly of Arlington Heights. Retired Mount Prospect Fire Department. Beloved husband of Barbara Stahl loving father of Kendra (Jeremy) Hannert and Courtney (Robert) Thorson; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Dana, Noelle and Annika; dear brother of Glenn (Diane) Stahl; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 6, 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service 6:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, P.O. Box 911, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
