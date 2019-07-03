Kenneth Vernon Brink passed away in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 72. Kenneth "Kenny" is lovingly remembered by his sister Kathleen Wiater and her husband Adam; nieces Danielle Wagner, Sandra Hull and their spouses; and other relatives. Kenny was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1947. He graduated from Foreman High School in Chicago in 1966. Kenny went on to work as a security guard at Montgomery Wards and The Chicago Historical Society. He also worked at C.R. Laurence Co. located in Elgin, Illinois. Kenny enjoyed outdoor activities, especially golfing, fishing and camping. He also loved to cook and spend time with his family and friends, including the four-legged ones he rescued throughout his life. Kenny's family followed his wishes and had him cremated. A Memorial Service will be announced and held later. Cremation and arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home, Streamwood, 630-289-8054. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019