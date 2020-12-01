ELGIN - Kenneth W. Charlet, age 83, formerly of Dundee and Lake in the Hills, passed away on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at his home. Ken was born on October 26, 1937 in Beloit, Wisconsin and was the son of the late Jesse Schultz and Joyce Charlet. On September 30, 1967 he married the love of his life Mildred May "Millie" Benia. Millie preceded Ken in death on January 29, 2016 after 48 years of marriage. Ken was a very proud U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his daughter; Andrea and his son; Kenneth M. (Becky) Charlet. A stepgrandson; Alexander, his sister; Judy (the late Tom) Kendall and his niece; Roxann Trnka. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
