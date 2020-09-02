WEST DUNDEE - Kenneth W. Everett, R.N., age 85, a former many year resident of Streamwood and Sleepy Hollow, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home under the care of his family on Monday morning, August 31, 2020. Ken was born on November 18, 1934 in Norwich, Norfolk, England and was the son of the late Frederick and Ida (nee Dye) Everett. He was a registered nurse by profession. Once coming to America, he began his nursing career at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago. After leaving Mt. Sinai he worked at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for 32 years until he retired. Ken was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee and a member of the DuPage Woodworkers Club. Ken had also served in the British Royal Air Force. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years; Emma N. (nee Alvarado), their daughter; Jennifer (Jeffrey) Schmidt, and their son; James (Susan) Everett. Other survivors include his grandchildren; Maxwell and Kailey Schmidt and Alexander (Brenna) and James Patrick Everett, his great-granddaughter; Iris Everett, his sister; Brenda (Stanley) Slater, his brother; Ivan Everett, his brother-in-law; Alec Gook as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister; Beryl Gook and brothers; Derrick and Morris (the late Christine) Everett. Family and friends will meet for a funeral mass on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee with Rev. David Reese, officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at the Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. The Everett family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee or Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, 915 N. Caron Road, Rochelle, IL 61086. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
. For info, please call 847-426-3436.