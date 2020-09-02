1/
KENNETH W. EVERETT R.N.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST DUNDEE - Kenneth W. Everett, R.N., age 85, a former many year resident of Streamwood and Sleepy Hollow, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home under the care of his family on Monday morning, August 31, 2020. Ken was born on November 18, 1934 in Norwich, Norfolk, England and was the son of the late Frederick and Ida (nee Dye) Everett. He was a registered nurse by profession. Once coming to America, he began his nursing career at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago. After leaving Mt. Sinai he worked at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for 32 years until he retired. Ken was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee and a member of the DuPage Woodworkers Club. Ken had also served in the British Royal Air Force. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years; Emma N. (nee Alvarado), their daughter; Jennifer (Jeffrey) Schmidt, and their son; James (Susan) Everett. Other survivors include his grandchildren; Maxwell and Kailey Schmidt and Alexander (Brenna) and James Patrick Everett, his great-granddaughter; Iris Everett, his sister; Brenda (Stanley) Slater, his brother; Ivan Everett, his brother-in-law; Alec Gook as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister; Beryl Gook and brothers; Derrick and Morris (the late Christine) Everett. Family and friends will meet for a funeral mass on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee with Rev. David Reese, officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at the Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. The Everett family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee or Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, 915 N. Caron Road, Rochelle, IL 61086. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved