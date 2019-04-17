Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
GENEVA - Kenneth W. Steele, 80, passed away April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Meyers); loving father of Stuart (Carol), the late Steven (Julie), Scot (Tricia) and Kendra Steele; proud grandfather of Adam, Kim, Nick, Grant, Erin, Blake, Grace, Jackson, Emerson and Elizabeth; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday April 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt. Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Additional visitation Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to , 954 W. Washington Blvd., #305, Chicago, IL 60607. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
