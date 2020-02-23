Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary?s Memorial Hall
244 Waterman St.
Sycamore, IL
View Map

KENNETH W. WIESE

KENNETH W. WIESE Obituary
SYCAMORE - Kenneth W. Wiese, 53, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born Aug. 8, 1966, in Sycamore the son of Carlton and Kathleen "Kathy" (Turk) Wiese. Ken was a member and president of the 1984 Class of Burlington Central High School and a 1988 graduate of Illinois State University. He had been employed as a procurement officer for NIU for the past year. Prior to that he was storekeeper at Rochelle Municipal Utilities. He was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sycamore and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Ken was a proud and loving father to four sons, Ryan, Nicholas, and twins Zachary and Nolan Wiese. Also surviving are his father, Carlton (Mary Ellen) Wiese; a sister, Janet (Brian) Paulsen; nieces, Sophia and Alexandra Paulsen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathy in 2000; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 21, between 12 Noon and 4 PM at St. Mary's Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore. Donations in memory of Ken can be directed to Catholic Charities, PO Box 7044, Rockford, IL 61125. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
