1/1
KENT MICHAEL KNUDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAUCONDA - Kent Michael Knudson, age 64, passed peacefully at his home on December 03, 2020 surrounded by love after an 8 year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. Kent is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Laura (nee Mludek); father of Christina (Nicholas) Hall, Thomas Knudson, Jessica (Chad) Rasmussen, Vanessa (Michael) Stobart and Noah (Genevieve) Knudson; grandfather/Papa of Addison and John Hall, Ethan and Lilliana Rasmussen, and Giovanna Knudson; son of Beth (Billy) Smith, brother of Steven (Maureen) Knudson and Sandra (LeMoine) Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father Wallace Knudson and his brother, Scot (Amanda) Knudson. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at The Springs of Vernon Hills who provided such wonderful care for Kent in the last year of his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved