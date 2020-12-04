WAUCONDA - Kent Michael Knudson, age 64, passed peacefully at his home on December 03, 2020 surrounded by love after an 8 year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. Kent is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Laura (nee Mludek); father of Christina (Nicholas) Hall, Thomas Knudson, Jessica (Chad) Rasmussen, Vanessa (Michael) Stobart and Noah (Genevieve) Knudson; grandfather/Papa of Addison and John Hall, Ethan and Lilliana Rasmussen, and Giovanna Knudson; son of Beth (Billy) Smith, brother of Steven (Maureen) Knudson and Sandra (LeMoine) Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father Wallace Knudson and his brother, Scot (Amanda) Knudson. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at The Springs of Vernon Hills who provided such wonderful care for Kent in the last year of his life.







