|
|
LAKE ZURICH - Kerry Elaine Enochs, age 73, of Baraboo, WI, formerly of Lake Zurich, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at home. Kerry, daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Barry) Enochs was born in Chicago on June 29, 1946. She lived in the Chicago area for many years prior to moving to Baraboo. Kerry worked as a file clerk for Bankers Life and Casualty as well as Kemper Insurance where she was a dedicated and loyal employee; she received perfect attendance during her 24 years there. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Chicago Bears and Cubs. After moving to Wisconsin, she enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Since being in Baraboo, Kerry embraced the community and loved watching the Circus Parade, July Fireworks and the Holiday Light Parade. Her family relied on her for her exceptional memory for family history and events. Family meant everything to her, she religiously kept in touch with family and friends all over the world. Survivors include her sister, Kathy Southard; niece, Tracy (Steven) Wells; nephew, Kirk (Cindy) Fitpold; great-niece, Kevilyn; 'Kenosha cousins,' Margie Slavik and Ruth Kulich; many other relatives near and far; as well as her beloved cats, Pokey and Caramel. She was preceded in death by her parents; uncles, Thomas (Margarite) Barosko, Sam Barry; and aunt, Judy Wolicki. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sauk Co. Humane Society and Circus World Museum. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019