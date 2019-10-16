Home

KEVIN EILER BLOUCH


1960 - 2019
KEVIN EILER BLOUCH Obituary
Kevin Eiler Blouch, born December 21, 1960, and entered heaven on September 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Emily Blouch and grandson, Daxton Reed; siblings, Jim (Kathy) Blouch, Sue (Steve) Neal, Bill (Kathy) Blouch, Mike Blouch, Brian Blouch; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Blouch; and parents, Donald and Margaret Blouch. Kevin's body has been donated to science to further save lives through research. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
