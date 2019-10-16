|
Kevin Eiler Blouch, born December 21, 1960, and entered heaven on September 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Emily Blouch and grandson, Daxton Reed; siblings, Jim (Kathy) Blouch, Sue (Steve) Neal, Bill (Kathy) Blouch, Mike Blouch, Brian Blouch; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Blouch; and parents, Donald and Margaret Blouch. Kevin's body has been donated to science to further save lives through research. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019