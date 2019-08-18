|
Kevin Hedstrom passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16th surrounded by family and holding the hand of his wife, Tracy. Kevin was born in Mt. Prospect on October 24, 1971 to Susan (Larry) Johnston and Ron (Norma) Hedstrom. He went to Elk Grove High School and married Tracy Hedstrom (nee Stefan) on September 11th,2011. Kevin's two great passions were paintball and music. He was a constant presence at Paintball Xplosion in Dundee, IL and there served as referee, mentor, team mate and friend to all he met. He was the drummer in several bands and was an instant friend to anyone who said hello at a show. Kevin is survived by his siblings, Cory (Christy) Hedstrom, Courtney Hedstrom (Jackie), David (Michelle) Parisi, Bill (Deb) Johnston, Heather (John) Powers. He was a loving uncle to Christian, Emma, Caitlyn, Aiden, Isabelle, Marcus, Carter and Owen. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd., (at Prospect), Itasca IL from 3 to 9 pm, with a Memorial Service at 8 pm. For funeral information, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
