1/1
KEVIN JAMES MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Kevin James Murphy, age 83, passed away August 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Kevin lived a charmed life from beginning to end. Born six days after the love of his life, Marge, they were baptized together as babies in the Our Lady Help of Christians parish on the west side of Chicago. 83 years later she was by his side as he took his last breath, just in time for cocktail hour in Heaven. In between they provided a truly rare example of love and devotion to each other, their family, and friends. Kevin lived to share the company of those who were close to him. Whether it was at Marty's Tavern on the west side in his younger years or at his cherished house on Jordan Lake in Wisconsin later on, Kevin spent his life singing, laughing, and reveling with the people he loved. Countless friends have made lasting memories in the Lake House that Kevin and Marge built. Put simply, Kevin won the game of life. Although work never defined him, Kevin was a very successful heating and plumbing supply salesman, with many years as a top seller for Columbia Pipe and Supply Co. Beloved husband of Margaret Murphy, nee Schirmer, for 60 years. Loving father of Patrick Murphy, Kevin W. (Jill) Murphy, and Matt (Julie) Murphy. Cherished Baupa to Brandon, Jack, Timothy, Jessica Kate, Erin, Molly, Kevin John, and Colleen. Dear brother of Maureen (the late Lawrence) Cahill, the late William (the late Shirley) Murphy and the late Roger (Laura) Murphy. Fond uncle of many. We will miss his smile, wit, and hearty greetings, but we will always adore him. Until we meet again. A private Mass will be held at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, in Mt. Prospect. Due to COVID restrictions the family is limited to attendees and they thank you for your understanding. For information, call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com to leave a condolence.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved