ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Kevin James Murphy, age 83, passed away August 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Kevin lived a charmed life from beginning to end. Born six days after the love of his life, Marge, they were baptized together as babies in the Our Lady Help of Christians parish on the west side of Chicago. 83 years later she was by his side as he took his last breath, just in time for cocktail hour in Heaven. In between they provided a truly rare example of love and devotion to each other, their family, and friends. Kevin lived to share the company of those who were close to him. Whether it was at Marty's Tavern on the west side in his younger years or at his cherished house on Jordan Lake in Wisconsin later on, Kevin spent his life singing, laughing, and reveling with the people he loved. Countless friends have made lasting memories in the Lake House that Kevin and Marge built. Put simply, Kevin won the game of life. Although work never defined him, Kevin was a very successful heating and plumbing supply salesman, with many years as a top seller for Columbia Pipe and Supply Co. Beloved husband of Margaret Murphy, nee Schirmer, for 60 years. Loving father of Patrick Murphy, Kevin W. (Jill) Murphy, and Matt (Julie) Murphy. Cherished Baupa to Brandon, Jack, Timothy, Jessica Kate, Erin, Molly, Kevin John, and Colleen. Dear brother of Maureen (the late Lawrence) Cahill, the late William (the late Shirley) Murphy and the late Roger (Laura) Murphy. Fond uncle of many. We will miss his smile, wit, and hearty greetings, but we will always adore him. Until we meet again. A private Mass will be held at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, in Mt. Prospect. Due to COVID restrictions the family is limited to attendees and they thank you for your understanding. For information, call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com
