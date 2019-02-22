Daily Herald Obituaries
Kevin James Sandleback; age 55, beloved husband of Karen for 32 years, loving father of Matthew and Mitchell, cherished son of Marion (the late Eugene), dear brother of Brian (D'Lene), fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 23rd from 1-3 PM with a service starting 2:30 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton. Interment Private. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
