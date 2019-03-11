Kevin Jan Morinec, 61, died suddenly February 26, 2019. He was born in Chicago. He graduated in 1974 from Marmion Military Academy and then went on to St. Louis University, Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology finishing his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology in just 3 years. He went on to the University of Michigan and in 1981 graduated with a dual Masters degree in Aerospace Engineering and Meteorology. While in high school Kevin earned his private pilots license and in college joined the Air Force ROTC. Following graduate school Kevin accepted his first Air Force assignment and was sent to Okinawa, Japan. Following this assignment Kevin attended flight training school for the Airforce. Kevin served in the Air Force for over 23 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force Reserves. Kevin flew the C-130 "Hurricane Hunter" and the C-5 Galaxy. He served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm with honor and distinction. In August 1991, he was hired by Alaska Airlines. He continued to fly for them until his death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maire, his children Kevin and Meghan; a sister Twila (Jon) Radford, mother in law Barbara Nunan, brother in law Patrick (Marianna) Nunan, sisters in law Donna (Sean) Nunan, Marion Koestenberger and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Lottie and brothers Gary and Scott. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until Mass 10 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Tansky Scholarship Fund, c/o Richard DuPlain, 4309 SE 179th Ct., Vancouver, WA 98683. For info (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary