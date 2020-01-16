|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Kevin M. Gara, 60, of Elk Grove Village for 43 years. Kevin was born in Evanston and was an electrician, avid fisherman and a friend of Bill W. He was the beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Plaza) for 31 years; loving father of Jason P., Megan I. (Ricardo) Marquez and Shannon R.; cherished grandfather of Lucas and Declan; dear brother of John M. (Nellie), James P. (Irina), the late Marybeth (Robert) Nehlsen, Julie E. Gara and he leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 from 12pm -5pm with a 3pm chapel service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Step House, 1029 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016, https://www.first-step-house.org. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020