Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
KEVIN M. GARA Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Kevin M. Gara, 60, of Elk Grove Village for 43 years. Kevin was born in Evanston and was an electrician, avid fisherman and a friend of Bill W. He was the beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Plaza) for 31 years; loving father of Jason P., Megan I. (Ricardo) Marquez and Shannon R.; cherished grandfather of Lucas and Declan; dear brother of John M. (Nellie), James P. (Irina), the late Marybeth (Robert) Nehlsen, Julie E. Gara and he leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 from 12pm -5pm with a 3pm chapel service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Step House, 1029 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016, https://www.first-step-house.org. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
